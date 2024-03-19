Karan wins 200m gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

Karan claimed boys’ 200m gold followed by Nitin Thakur at second position and Narender Kumar at third during the 9th Annual Athletics Meet of Government College of Yoga Education and Health (GCYEH), Sector 23.

In the girls’ 200m final, Jyoti, Preeti Yadav and Sakshi claimed the top three positions, respectively. Rajesh Kumar won the boys’ 400m gold followed by Narender Kumar at second spot and Mohammed Ismail third.

