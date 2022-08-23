Karandeep, Aadil to feature in Chennai Open Golf Championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

Local lads Karandeep Kochhar and Aadil Bedi, along with other local golfers Abhijit Singh Chadha and Harmeet Kahlon, will feature in the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) Chennai Open Golf Championship at the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation (TNGF) golf course from August 23 to 26.

The event will carry a prize of Rs 40 lakh. The Pro-Am event will be held on August 27. The tournament will witness participation of 126 golfers, including 123 professionals and three amateurs, including the defending champion Mithun Perera of Sri Lanka.