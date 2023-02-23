Karandeep, Aadil, Yuvraj to feature in Indian Open

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

Local golfers Karandeep Kochhar, Aadil Bedi and Yuvraj Singh Sandhu will feature in the Hero Indian Open. The $2-million event will be played at DLF Golf and Country Club from February 23 to 26.

This will be the first stage of the Indian Open since 2019 as the tournament was affected by the successive waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two-time champion SSP Chawrasia and DP World Tour rookie Manu Gandas will also have their respective plans in place as a strong contingent of India look to reclaiming the title. Chawrasia, a four-time winner on the DP World Tour, will be leading the Indian charge along with Gandas, who earned a card on the DP World Tour this season as a result of finishing number one in the TATA Steel PGTI Rankings last year.

The last Indian winner, Chawrasia, who won the 2017 edition of the event at this very layout and had also won another European Tour event back in 2011 at the older course, is now back for another shot at the title.