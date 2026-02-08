Karandeep sets new course record, leads Asian Tour Philippine event

Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar delivered one of the best performances of the starting season by posting 8-under par 208 (74-69-65) to grab the lead after the third round of the Asian Tour’s Philippine Golf Championship in Mandaluyong City today.

The 26-year-old city lad now holds the course record at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club. The former Philippines golfer, Felix “Cassius” Casas, who died at the age of 58, had carded an 8-under par 64 during the 2001 Philippine Open. The Chandigarh lad today recorded a bogey-free round as he hit seven birdies to break the old record at the same greens.

Making his Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) debut last year, Kochhar was down by four strokes at 1-under. However, he recorded a birdie each at the 1st, 3rd, 4th and 6th holes. He went on to strike well, and with more birdies on the 11th, 12th and 17th to come close to the title on the penultimate day. “The break during the rain helped me to bounce back well and strike the ball with a good swing,” said Kochhar. “I was lucky to today to hit the ball with the wind,” he said over the phone call.

Kochhar, who turned professional in 2017 and started Asian Tour in 2022, also received $10,000 from Wack Wack Chairman Benjamin Abalos for posting the lowest score for the day. “I am not aware about the final round, but I just want to give my best,” he added. Travis Smyth of Australia, Wooyoung Cho of South Korea and Thailand’s Sarut Vongchaisit ended two strokes behind Kochhar at 210 with Ian Snyman of South Africa.