DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Karandeep sets new course record, leads Asian Tour Philippine event

Karandeep sets new course record, leads Asian Tour Philippine event

Delivers one of the best performances of the starting season by posting 8-under par 208 (74-69-65)

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Feb 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Karandeep Kochhar. File photo
Advertisement

Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar delivered one of the best performances of the starting season by posting 8-under par 208 (74-69-65) to grab the lead after the third round of the Asian Tour’s Philippine Golf Championship in Mandaluyong City today.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old city lad now holds the course record at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club. The former Philippines golfer, Felix “Cassius” Casas, who died at the age of 58, had carded an 8-under par 64 during the 2001 Philippine Open. The Chandigarh lad today recorded a bogey-free round as he hit seven birdies to break the old record at the same greens.

Advertisement

Making his Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) debut last year, Kochhar was down by four strokes at 1-under. However, he recorded a birdie each at the 1st, 3rd, 4th and 6th holes. He went on to strike well, and with more birdies on the 11th, 12th and 17th to come close to the title on the penultimate day. “The break during the rain helped me to bounce back well and strike the ball with a good swing,” said Kochhar. “I was lucky to today to hit the ball with the wind,” he said over the phone call.

Advertisement

Kochhar, who turned professional in 2017 and started Asian Tour in 2022, also received $10,000 from Wack Wack Chairman Benjamin Abalos for posting the lowest score for the day. “I am not aware about the final round, but I just want to give my best,” he added. Travis Smyth of Australia, Wooyoung Cho of South Korea and Thailand’s Sarut Vongchaisit ended two strokes behind Kochhar at 210 with Ian Snyman of South Africa.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts