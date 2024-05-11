Karnal man held in arms case

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 10

The Panchkula detective staff has arrested a man found in possession of two country-made pistols and four cartridges. The suspect was identified as Hrithik Chauhan, a resident of Sataundi village in Karnal.

Officials said detective staff inspector Nirmal Singh and his team were patrolling in Kalka when they got secret information about a man roaming around with illegal weapons, who could commit a crime. The team arrested the man near Kagunwal village in Kalka. The police recovered two country-made pistols and four live cartridges from his possession.

A case under the Arms Act was registered against him at the Kalka police station. He was produced in a local court, which sent him to police remand for three days.

