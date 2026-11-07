Karnataka beat Chandigarh by seven wickets

A fighting half-century by skipper Tania Bhatia went in vain as Chandigarh suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Karnataka in Surat on Friday.

Batting first, Chandigarh posted 140/6 in their allotted 20 overs which was powered by Tania Bhatia’s impressive 69 off 53 balls. She shot 10 boundaries and a six. Kashvee Gautam provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 21 off just 10 balls. BG Tejashwini (2/17) and Ananya Hegde (2/20) shared two wickets each.

In reply, Karnataka chased down the target comfortably by scoring 141/3 in just 16.2 overs. Vrinda remained unbeaten on 60 off 39 balls while Niki Prasad scored a brisk 52 off 33 balls which included nine boundaries and a six. Kashvee Gautam (1/27) and Nandani Sharma (1/16) claimed a wicket each for Chandigarh.