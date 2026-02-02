Karnataka log 5-wicket win over Punjab, sail into QF

A timely century by Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal propelled Karnataka to a five-wicket victory over host Punjab in their final Ranji Trophy fixture at IS Bindra PCA Stadium. Padikkal scored a quickfire 120 off 85 balls, including six fours and five sixes, as Karnataka posted 252/5 in the second innings.

Punjab had earlier set up the match with a first-innings total of 309. Karnataka replied with 316, giving them a slight lead. In Punjab’s second innings, the hosts reached 256, with skipper Uday Saharan top-scoring with 93 off 166 balls, featuring seven fours and three sixes. Anmolpreet Singh added 44 before being dismissed by Shreyas Gopal. M Prasidh and Vidyadhar Patil shared the wickets, with Prasidh accounting for Emanjot Singh Chahal (11), Harpreet Brar (29), and Sukhdeep Bajwa (1), while Patil removed Ayush Goyal (7).

Chasing 249 for an outright win, Karnataka lost KL Rahul early for 13, caught by Anmolpreet off Bajwa. Padikkal then partnered skipper Mayank Aggarwal to a 113-run stand off 76 balls, putting the game beyond Punjab’s reach. Aggarwal scored 53 off 36 balls before falling to Chahal. Gopal (33 off 22) and Padikkal added 67 for the next partnership, and Patil remained unbeaten on 14 to see Karnataka home.

With the win, Karnataka qualified for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. Punjab concluded their season in seventh place with 11 points from one win, three draws and three losses.