Karnataka team on study tour praises civic body projects

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

M Nagaraju, chairman of privileges committee of Karnataka Legislative Council, along with a delegation of eight members of the committee and officials visited the city today.

The delegation was on a study tour of the development of Chandigarh and best practices followed by the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra gave a brief presentation on various projects of the civic body, including solid waste management system, roads, water supply, green belts, street lights, tertiary treated water supply, processing of C&D waste, gaushalas and vendor rehabilitation.

The chairman and committee members praised the beauty of Chandigarh, its wide roads, neat and clean parks, planned markets and encroachment-free roadsides.

#Karnataka