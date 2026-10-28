Karva Chauth rush fills Chandigarh markets, but sales remain low

Walk through the city markets this festive week and the scene looks familiar. Women crowd mehendi stalls, couples stroll past brightly lit shops and market lanes buzz with the usual pre-Karva Chauth rush.

Ask the people behind the counters, however, and the mood changes. The crowds are back, but the festive cheer is yet to translate into sales. Traders say customers are visiting markets but spending less.

Advertisement

Salons and spas are among the businesses faring relatively better, as many women book appointments for festive grooming.

Advertisement

“I find a lack of craze so far this festive season,” said Sucheta, who runs a parlour and spa in Sector 22-C. She said bookings were at around 70 per cent of last year’s level.

Mehendi artists, meanwhile, were busy. Outside Onkar Marketing in Sector 24, around 15 trained artists were offering free mehendi services.

Advertisement

“Our job is getting much more fun these days. Women bring designs from Instagram, so we get to practise some very unique patterns, and customers leave happy too,” said Poonam, a mehendi artist. In Sector 22, some artists said the number of mehendi providers had increased this year, leaving each with fewer customers.

Event organisers appear to have taken a bigger hit. “In 20 years, I have never seen such bad conditions. Gatherings are fewer and so are the budgets,” said Dharambir, owner of Red Tag Caterers. “Last year, I had six to seven Karva Chauth events. This year, none,” he added, attributing the slump to reduced purchasing power. Even customers who booked events were willing to spend less, he said.

Nazam, who works with an event management company in Industrial Area, Phase I, reported a similar trend. “We have hardly one or two Karva Chauth events this year. Usually, we have at least 10,” she said, estimating a decline of 30 to 40 per cent.

Banquet halls are also seeing fewer bookings. Sahil, a manager at a banquet hall in Sector 33, said bookings were down by at least 30 to 40 per cent compared to last year.

Clothing stores, too, are struggling to convert footfall into purchases. Yawinder Singh, who owns a ready-made suit boutique in Shastri Market, Sector 22, said sales were nearly half of last year’s level. “Even though people are coming to the markets, they are purchasing less,” he said.

Not all retailers have experienced such a steep decline. Roopabh Kalra, who owns a traditional-wear shop in the same market, said sales were lower than last year, but by only 10 to 20 per cent.

Jewellers reported relatively steady business. Varun, who owns a jewellery store in Sector 17-C, said gold prices were slightly higher than last year, but sales had held up.

Sweets shops across the city reported steady business, although some said dry fruits were selling more slowly, possibly because of higher prices. “Our laddus and kaju barfi remain customers’ favourites, but dry fruits are selling more slowly this year,” said Mahesh, who owns a sweets shop in Sector 21-B.

Despite the slowdown in some segments, the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal remains optimistic.

“Dry fruits and other goods are comparatively more expensive, but the markets are still full. By the end of the festive season, vendors are expected to get better sales,” said Sanjeev Chaddha, president of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal.