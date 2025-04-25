Kashmiri students among 2 groups scuffle over cricket match in Lalru

A scuffle broke out between two student groups, including Kashmiri youths, at Universal Group of Institutions (UGI), Lalru, on Wednesday night over a dispute reportedly related to a cricket match. Two students sustained minor injuries and were treated at the Dera Bassi Sub-Divisional Hospital.

Victims claimed their clothes were torn during the incident. Locals noted that many students at the institute are from outside Punjab.

Dera Bassi DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar and Lalru SHO arrived at the scene and resolved the issue. “The matter was resolved peacefully and no police complaint has been filed,” said DSP Brar.

Institute authorities confirmed the safety of all students and stated the issue was minor. “It has no concern with any other matter,” they said.

Hostel warden Aadil added, “The dispute at the hostel playground was regarding non-payment of money related to a cricket match. Some elements attempted to misdirect the situation, but that issue never came up in the arguments.” The Mohali police and institute officials released a joint video statement to clarify the situation.

However, a video posted earlier by some students alleged, “Some outsiders including Bihari students from nearby institutions attacked us while we were in the hostel. The attackers were intoxicated. There’s no proper security — only one guard at the main gate. We feel unsafe and urge the authorities to ensure our protection or send us back home.” By Thursday afternoon, both student groups and police reiterated that the matter had been completely resolved amicably.

This incident comes just a day after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called for enhanced security at educational institutions housing Kashmiri students.

Meanwhile. To build a confidence among the Kashmiri youth pursuing , SP (PBI) Deepika Singh and Kharar DSP Karan Singh Sandhu visited Rayat and Bahra University, Kharar today. Students were asked to dial 112, in case they need any help related to law and order.