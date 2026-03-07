Kashvee becomes first woman from city to play Test for India

City’s Kashvee Gautam scripted history by making her Test debut for the India women’s national cricket team against Australia at Perth, becoming the city’s first woman cricketer to represent India in the format.

Adding significance to the occasion, Kashvee played a determined knock of an unbeaten 34 runs, helping stabilise the innings after coming in to bat at number seven. Displaying patience and composure, she held the innings together for more than an hour and faced 68 deliveries and struck three boundaries during her stay at the crease. However, she was wicketless in her seven-over spell.

Earlier, the memorable debut moment was marked when Kashvee received her Test hat from India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana.

Last month, Kashvee become the first female local cricketer to get annual retainership of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Kashvee, who honed her skills under coach Nagesh Gupta, was included in the grade C, which reportedly offers an annual retainership of Rs 10 lakh and separate fee for playing Test, One Day and T20 internationals for the nation. The match fee is set to be Rs 15 lakh each for Test matches, Rs 6 lakh each for One Day International and Rs 3 lakh each for T20 International.

Talking to The Tribune previously, Kashvee termed her inclusion as a huge turning point of my cricketing career. Kashvee had two major injuries, but didn’t lower the guard. In the 2025 WPL, she picked 11 wickets and helped Gujarat Giants (GG) make to the playoffs for the first time. Following this, she earned a maiden call-up for the ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka, which also featured South Africa. She was expected to join the Indian women’s team, which won the ICC World Cup in Navi Mumbai, but a knee injury forced her to miss it.