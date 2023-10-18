Kashvee Gautam to lead Chandigarh for T20 trophy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

Kashvee Gautam will captain the local women’s team in the upcoming Senior Women’s T20 Trophy to be held at Vadodara from October 19 to 30.

Squad: Kashvee Gautam (captain), Aaradhana Bisht, Shivangi Yadav, Priyanka Guleria, Nandini Sharma, Shivi Pandey, Kumari Shibi, Sarah, Parul Saini, Monika Pandey, Palak Rana, Rajni Devi, Parushi Prabhakar, Shivani Thakur and Monika Bishnoi. Support staff – Indu Verma (manager), Pushpanjali Banerjee (coach), Omee Yadav (physio) and Shuchi Kaushik (trainer).

#Cricket