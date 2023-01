Kashvee to lead Chandigarh's senior squad

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 15

Kashvee Gautam has been appointed as the captain of the Chandigarh women’s team for the upcoming Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy Tournament scheduled to be held in Mumbai from January 18.

In this two-week-long league tournament, Chandigarh girls will play six matches. The UT girls will play against Karnataka on January 18, Tamil Nadu on January 19, Nagaland on January 21, Arunachal Pradesh on January 23, Delhi on January 25 and Baroda on January 27.

The squad members are Parul Saini, Shivani Thakur, Rajni Devi, Kashvee Gautam (captain), Shivangi Yadav, Nandini Sharma, Aaradhana Bisht, Monika Pandey, Madhuri Aghav, Priyanka Guleria, Jyoti Kumari, Parushi Prabhakar, Sara, Twinkle Pathak, Nikita Nain, Ravikant Sharma (coach) and Indu Gupta (manager).

The Fixtures

