Kataria calls for collective action against drugs

In a demonstration of collective resolve to build a Nasha Mukt Chandigarh, the Nasha Mukt Sankalp Yatra on Thursday brought together youth and citizens from across the city, with active participation from schools, colleges and universities.

The yatra was flagged off by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria from Leisure Valley, Sector 10, and it culminated at Tiranga Park, Sector 17.

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The Administrator was accompanied by Rajya Sabha Member Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi, UT Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor of Punjab Vivek Pratap Singh, Home Secretary Mandip Singh Brar, DGP Sagar Preet Hooda and others.

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Addressing the gathering at Tiranga Park, Kataria said the fight against drugs could not be left to the police alone and required the collective participation of families, educational institutions, communities, civil society organisations, government departments and, most importantly, the youth.

He emphasised that the drug menace was not merely a law and order challenge but a social issue requiring sustained action, awareness, prevention, treatment and rehabilitation.

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The Administrator called upon the youth to become the torchbearers of the Nasha Mukt movement, urging them to choose education, sports, skill development, innovation and employment as the foundations of their future. He said every young person who stayed away from drugs and inspired another to do the same was contributing towards a stronger and more developed India.

The Yatra witnessed enthusiastic participation from NGOs, RWAs, MWAs, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, educational institutions, youth organisations, NCC and NSS volunteers and citizens from different parts of Chandigarh, turning the campaign into a genuine people’s movement.

The Administrator also highlighted the dedicated Anti-Drug Helpline launched by the Chandigarh Police, through which citizens can share information regarding drug abuse and peddling while maintaining confidentiality of their identity and contact details.

At Tiranga Park, the Administrator administered the Nasha Mukt pledge to the participants.

The yatra concluded with participants reaffirming their commitment to collectively work towards eliminating drug abuse and creating a healthy, safe, empowered and Nasha Mukt Chandigarh, with the youth at the forefront of this transformative movement.