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Home / Chandigarh / Kataria honours C’wealth silver medallist weightlifter

Kataria honours C’wealth silver medallist weightlifter

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:56 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Commonwealth Games medal winner Harjinder Kaur being honoured by Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria at the Punjab Lok Bhawan in Chandigarh on Thursday.
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Indian weightlifter Harjinder Kaur today met UT Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria at the Punjab Lok Bhawan. The 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver medallist was also honoured by Kataria for her achievement.

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Congratulating Harjinder on her performance, the Governor said that her success had brought pride and honour to Punjab as well as the entire country. He appreciated her dedication, discipline and perseverance, which had enabled her to excel at the international level. Kataria said that sportspersons like Harjinder were a source of inspiration for the younger generation.

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Harjinder continued her impressive journey in the Commonwealth Games, having earlier won a bronze medal at the 2022 Birmingham CWG. The 29-year-old weightlifter from Mehas village in Patiala district had won the silver medal in the women’s 69 kg event, setting a new games records in both the snatch and clean and jerk.

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