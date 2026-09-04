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Home / Chandigarh / Kataria launches Swachh Ward Ranking-2026 for Chandigarh

Kataria launches Swachh Ward Ranking-2026 for Chandigarh

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:39 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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CHB flats at Sector 41, Chandigarh. File
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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria today launched the Municipal Corporation’s “Swachh Ward Ranking 2026” initiative, calling for collective efforts by citizens, elected representatives, officials, sanitation workers and various associations to make cleanliness a sustained public movement.

Addressing the gathering, Kataria said the initiative was not merely a competition among wards but an effort to create a culture of accountability, public participation, healthy competition and scientific waste management in Chandigarh.

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He said the cleanliness assessment would be taken down to the ward, neighbourhood, market, park, street and household levels. The ranking should cover the entire waste-management chain — from generation, collection and segregation to transportation, processing, recycling, reuse and final disposal — and should be based on actual outcomes rather than photographs or paperwork alone, he said.

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Kataria directed the Municipal Corporation to explore the possibility of conducting the ward rankings twice a year, if not monthly. He also called upon schools and colleges to turn students into “Swachhta Ambassadors” who could carry the message of responsible waste management to their homes and communities.

The Administrator appreciated the proposed incentive mechanism for the top-performing “Platinum Wards”, under which the first, second and third-ranked wards would be eligible for proposed development grants of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, respectively. He said the initiative should encourage healthy competition and facilitate the replication of successful practices across wards.

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Mayor Saurabh Joshi said the launch marked an important step towards making cleanliness a ward-level people’s movement. He said the month-long competition would conclude on October 2.

Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar said all wards would be assessed through a structured framework carrying 1,000 marks and covering 55 parameters related to sanitation and solid waste management. The initiative would help identify gaps at the ward level, promote healthy competition and facilitate the sharing and replication of best practices among wards, he said.

The Commissioner also highlighted the “School Star Awards” initiative to recognise schools demonstrating exemplary commitment to cleanliness, waste segregation, responsible waste management, environmental sustainability and student participation.

He said schools securing the first, second and third positions had been given cash prizes of Rs 51,000, Rs 31,000 and Rs 21,000, respectively.

PM Shri Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18; PM Shri Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 24 West; and St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, secured first position in their respective categories.

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