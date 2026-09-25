Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria today reviewed ongoing development projects, healthcare services and infrastructure at Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32).

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Accompanied by Health Secretary Mandip Singh Brar, the Administrator interacted with heads of departments and reviewed patient-care services, infrastructure expansion and other measures to strengthen the GMCH-32. The Administrator further discussed the challenges faced by doctors, faculty members, nursing staff and other healthcare professionals and assured them of the Administration’s support in addressing these issues.

The meeting also reviewed resident recruitment, procurement of medical equipment, strengthening of pharmacovigilance activities.

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The Administrator appreciated efforts of doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff and reiterated the Administration’s commitment to providing accessible and quality healthcare services to the people.

Prof Ravneet Kaur, Director-Principal, GMCH-32, along with all heads of departments, was present at the meeting.