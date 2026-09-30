Kataria seeks Rs 2,000-cr aid for medical hub plan for Chandigarh

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria held a series of meetings with the President, Vice-President and several Union ministers in New Delhi today. He raised issues concerning the development and welfare of Punjab and Chandigarh, including drug de-addiction, healthcare, education, flood management and cultural development.

Kataria paid a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu and invited her to attend the Vijay Diwas function at the Afsawala War Memorial in Fazilka district in December.

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Earlier, Kataria met Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan and discussed the goal of making Panjab University the number one university and developing an AI centre, following the commitment made by the Vice-President during his recent visit to the university. During his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Kataria discussed measures to make Chandigarh drug-free. He sought support for the rehabilitation of people affected by drug abuse.

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With Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Kataria sought 36 additional postgraduate seats in the medical college. He also sought support of Rs 2,000 crore for the Chandigarh Regional Medical Hub project, with the aim of developing it as a fully government-funded project.

During his meeting with Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, Kataria requested that Punjab Engineering College be accorded the status of a fully Centrally Funded Technical Institution (CFTI), on the lines of Bengal Engineering and Science University, Shibpur, West Bengal. He also sought the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor for Punjab Engineering College, which currently has the status of a deemed university, in compliance with the UGC Regulations, 2018.