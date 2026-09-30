DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Kataria seeks Rs 2,000-cr aid for medical hub plan for Chandigarh

Kataria seeks Rs 2,000-cr aid for medical hub plan for Chandigarh

article_Author
Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:29 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. File photo
Advertisement

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria held a series of meetings with the President, Vice-President and several Union ministers in New Delhi today. He raised issues concerning the development and welfare of Punjab and Chandigarh, including drug de-addiction, healthcare, education, flood management and cultural development.

Kataria paid a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu and invited her to attend the Vijay Diwas function at the Afsawala War Memorial in Fazilka district in December.

Advertisement

Earlier, Kataria met Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan and discussed the goal of making Panjab University the number one university and developing an AI centre, following the commitment made by the Vice-President during his recent visit to the university. During his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Kataria discussed measures to make Chandigarh drug-free. He sought support for the rehabilitation of people affected by drug abuse.

Advertisement

With Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Kataria sought 36 additional postgraduate seats in the medical college. He also sought support of Rs 2,000 crore for the Chandigarh Regional Medical Hub project, with the aim of developing it as a fully government-funded project.

During his meeting with Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, Kataria requested that Punjab Engineering College be accorded the status of a fully Centrally Funded Technical Institution (CFTI), on the lines of Bengal Engineering and Science University, Shibpur, West Bengal. He also sought the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor for Punjab Engineering College, which currently has the status of a deemed university, in compliance with the UGC Regulations, 2018.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts