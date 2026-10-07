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Home / Chandigarh / Kataruchak reviews paddy procurement at Sirhind

Kataruchak reviews paddy procurement at Sirhind

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:34 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak inspects paddy at the Sirhind grain market.
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Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Tuesday took stock of paddy procurement at the Sirhind grain market.

He assured farmers that every grain of paddy would be procured. He directed officials to deposit the payment into farmers’ bank accounts within 24 hours of procurement.

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Deputy Commissioner Sona Thind briefed the minister about the arrangements made at all 32 procurement centres in Fatehgarh Sahib district. She said adequate manpower, gunny bags and other facilities had been provided to ensure smooth procurement and lifting of paddy.

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Kataruchak said Punjab had received a target of 180 lakh metric tonnes of paddy for the central pool and all necessary arrangements had been completed to achieve it.

He said 6.30 lakh metric tonnes of paddy had so far arrived in mandis across Punjab, of which 5.70 lakh metric tonnes had already been procured.

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Payments amounting to Rs 781 crore had already been made to farmers at the MSP of Rs 2,461 per quintal.

He said five lakh bundles of gunny bags were available.

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