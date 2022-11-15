Kaushik claims 9 wickets

Chandigarh, November 14
A nine-wicket haul by Jai Kaushik (9/32) helped Haryana to restrict Punjab at 94 runs on the second day of the Balramji Das Tandon Multi-Day Inter-State Cricket Tournament. The final match is being played at Mahajan Cricket Ground, IT Park.
A fine bowling by Kaushik ensured Haryana to gain a 172-run lead in the first innings. Earlier, Haryana scored 266 runs, adding 17 runs to their overnight score of 249/7.
Kaushik claimed both Punjab openers Rishabh Gupta (0) and Armaan Rai (0) in his very first over. Punjab were struggling at 76/3 when Haryana skipper Prikshit Rathi re-introduced Kaushik for his second spell. The right-arm medium pacer turned the tables by packing the opponents in the next five overs. His nine-wicket haul included a hatrick.
Forced to follow-on, Punjab scored 75/2 at the draw of the stumps.
