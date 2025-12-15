DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Kavleen shines at Asian athletics championships

Kavleen shines at Asian athletics championships

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:52 AM Dec 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chandigarh’s veteran long-distance runner, Kavleen Kaur, who is working as Sub-Divisional Engineer in the Municipal Corporation, once again brought laurels to the city at the 23rd Asia Masters Athletic Championship, in Chennai.

Advertisement

Representing India in the 45+ age category, she won gold medal in the Asia Masters 10,000 event and a silver medal in the 5000m race, standing out among 3,312 participants from 22 countries.

Advertisement

Trained under Coach Shiva Athwal of the UT Sports Department (Sarangpur Sports Complex), Kaur earlier won silver medal in the 10km run at the fourth Half Marathon event organised by the Central Civil Services Cultural & Sports Board in New Delhi and completed the TCS World 10K in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts