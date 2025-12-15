Kavleen shines at Asian athletics championships

Chandigarh’s veteran long-distance runner, Kavleen Kaur, who is working as Sub-Divisional Engineer in the Municipal Corporation, once again brought laurels to the city at the 23rd Asia Masters Athletic Championship, in Chennai.

Representing India in the 45+ age category, she won gold medal in the Asia Masters 10,000 event and a silver medal in the 5000m race, standing out among 3,312 participants from 22 countries.

Trained under Coach Shiva Athwal of the UT Sports Department (Sarangpur Sports Complex), Kaur earlier won silver medal in the 10km run at the fourth Half Marathon event organised by the Central Civil Services Cultural & Sports Board in New Delhi and completed the TCS World 10K in Bengaluru.