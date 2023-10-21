KB DAV, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

On the Founders’ Day of the school, a solemn ‘Vedic Bhajan Sandhya’ was observed. The programme began with a bhajan presented by the school’s music teacher as a tribute to an iconic educationist and father of the school, BS Bahl. Budding singers created an atmosphere of divinity, captivating the audience.

Mount Carmel, Chandigarh

Grandparents’ Day was celebrated with utmost enthusiasm at the school. The celebrations commenced with a prayer. The gathering then delved into a series of engaging activities and games, including the ever-popular “guess the song”, sharing of precious childhood memories and a vibrant talent show.

AKSIPS Smart, Sector 41, Chandigarh

Eco and Swachh Bharat Club of the school continued with its practice of holding “Roti Bank”. The students brought paranthas and pickles from home and served them to the attendants of patients admitted in the PGI.

Sri Guru Harkrishan sr secondary, Chd

The NSS wing of the school and the Health and Wellness Centre, Sector 40, organised an anti-dengue awareness rally and survey.