KB DAV Sr Secondary, Chandigarh

Manveer Singh of Class VI participated in the 108th Indian Science Congress held at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University. His AI-based project 'Fire Prevention- Everyone Everyday' was adjudged the best in the junior category at the Congress. He had designed a 'fire-fighting robot' using various sensors and arduino uno board to detect and approach fire. The system can also detect the kind of gas leakage and would ring a buzzer alerting about the leak.

Gurukul Global, Chandigarh

Harkunwar Singh of Class XI bagged a gold medal in U-17 boys single, a gold medal in U-19 boys single and a bronze in men's single category in 63rd Stag Punjab State Open and Inter-District Table Tennis Tournament 2022-23 held in Jalandhar.

St Joseph’s Sr Secondary, Chandigarh

Abhiyudya of Class IX-A bagged a gold medal at the 60th National Roller Skating Championship. Samaira Jaswal of Class IV-C won a gold medal and a silver and Aditya Kapil of Class XI bagged a gold medal at the state-level skating tournament held at the Sector 10 skating rink. Besides, Samaira also won three gold medals and Lavya Bhatti of Class VI-B two gold medals and a silver medal in the Inter-School Skating Tournament.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

To celebrate Lohri, members of Eco Club and Interact Club at the school visited the old age home in Sector 15 and presented new woollen clothes to the inmates while seeking their blessings. The students learnt the importance of spending time with elderly persons at home and the happiness one got by sharing things with others.

PML SD Public, Chandigarh

Fire Officer Dassehru Singh from the Fire Station, Sector 32, delivered a lecture on fire safety measures and demonstrated various techniques to put off a blaze. Students also learnt various methods to protect themselves from fire hazards, use of fire extinguisher and disaster management.

GGSVM, Ratwara Sahib

Students of the school participated in interstate junior Red Cross camp organised under the National Youth Exchange Programme. Two teachers and 17 students of the school participated in the camp and won prizes in various items. Sneha bagged third prize in fox solo song, Ananda won third prize in a poem on 'Drugs in Punjab'. Arshpreet Kaur also won the third prize in English paper reading.

Manav Rachna International, Mohali

Children exhibited their excitement for welcoming the New Year by singing, dancing, doing craft work and playing various games. Tiny-tots were acquainted with the term New Year resolutions and the ways by which their goals and desires can be accomplished.