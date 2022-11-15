 KB DAV Sr Secondary, Sector 7, Chd : The Tribune India

KB DAV Sr Secondary, Sector 7, Chd

KB DAV Sr Secondary, Sector 7, Chd

Students during the Children's Day celebrations.



A special assembly was conducted by class 1 students to pay tribute to the first Prime Minister of India, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. Students recited poems in English and Hindi, sang a soulful prayer and presented a skit to throw light on the significance of Children's Day. The Assembly Area was decked with props exhibiting a Day of Brightness. The highlight of the assembly was a song/dance performance by class I teachers, dedicated to their students and the audience.

Sacred Heart Sr Secondary, Chd

The school welcomed parents to a stellar performance, Stella Spledente, which depicted the journey of students from the first day at the school to the time they readily face challenges and come forward to make the world a better place for all. Justice Jaishree Thakur, an alumna from the first batch of the school, was the chief guest.

St Stephen’s, Togan

The school organised its annual athletics meet, which began with a march past by four houses followed by a drill display by students of various classes. Athletes gave their best in different track events, including 1500 m, 800 m, 400 m, 200 m, 100 m and relay races. Saturn House won the championship trophy, Jupiter House came second while Mars House settled for the third position.

Shivalik Public School, Mohali

Students of the school celebrated Children's Day with great fervour and gaiety. A cultural programme and fun activities were held on the occasion. Principal Dr Rupinder Brar cheered the students and teachers alike and gave the message of spreading positivity in society. TNS

DPS, Chandigarh

A legal conclave, an initiative and annual event of the school, came to an end with much fanfare. Eighty-five teams consisting of 288 students from the tricity showcased their prowess in various events. Harjinder Kaur, chairperson, CCPCR was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony.

St Mary’s, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Punjabi week, depicting the rich cultural heritage of Punjab through tableaux showing many things like Chulha, Pakkhi, Chhajj, Charkha, Matki, Phulkari and wheat stalk. Different competitions were organised on the occasion. Students spoke about the importance of Punjab, the land of five rivers. Tributes were paid to freedom fighters from the state.

PML SD Public, Sec 32, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Children's Day with students of primary wing (Petals) with great zeal and enthusiasm. Students visited Japanese Garden in Sector 31. They enjoyed various outdoor activities and games and were served cakes and juices. The kids found the day enjoyable.

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school held a special assembly on Children's Day. Several fun activities were organised to celebrate childhood. The school playground was abuzz with special arrangement like camel riding. Special games like burst the balloon, make a pyramid, balance your body, lift your friend and dance marked the day. Children were also shown a movie to make the day memorable.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

On Children's Day, a special assembly was conducted for children with an endearing presentation by teachers. School director Jasdeep Kalra addressed the children and shared a few words of wisdom. A friendly basketball and throw ball matches were organised between students and teachers.

US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works

G20 Summit: US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works

As first step, both nations agree to reopen communication li...

Presidency theme: 'World one family'

India’s G20 Presidency theme: 'World one family'

India will officially assume G20 Presidency from December 1

SC: Conversion by force 'very serious', affects national security

Supreme Court: Conversion by force 'very serious', affects national security

WPI drops to 19-month low of 8.39%

Wholesale price index drops to 19-month low of 8.39%

Retail inflation falls to 6.77% due to easing of prices in f...

No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket

No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket

Mid-day meals are served to around 95,000 students in 778 Ka...


Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Dengue count 304 in Amritsar district

20% paddy straw as fuel: Brick-kiln owners question govt's capability

No arrival in 2 days, parmal procurement ends

Police Commissioner meets Sudhir Suri's family, to assess probe

Woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Panel imposes ~9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Panel imposes Rs 9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Jhuriwala site not suitable for waste facility, says NGT panel

IAF Heritage Centre gets go-ahead

Drizzle brings nip in the air

30% hit-&-run cases since 2017 untraced in city: RTI

Dream big for developed India, Prez tells children

Dream big for developed India, President Droupadi Murmu tells children

Man strangles live-in partner in Delhi, chops body into 35 pieces; held

L-G recommends disciplinary action against former Delhi Waqf Board CEO

Over 1K duped online, 20 held

Counter BJP with facts: Kharge to Congress workers

Need mass movement to save Punjab's environment: Experts

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Jalandhar's Bir village leads from front, sets an example in managing stubble

Jalandhar: Railway force holds drive to check child trafficking

I-T raids end in Jalandhar after 4 days

57th Punjab Police Games and Athletics Meet begins

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Cop dies by 'suicide' at police station

Candlelight protests highlight poor amenities

4 nabbed for stealing mobikes, snatching mobiles in two cases

Man booked for stalking 42-yr-old woman