KB DAV Sr Secondary, Sector 7, Chd

A special assembly was conducted by class 1 students to pay tribute to the first Prime Minister of India, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. Students recited poems in English and Hindi, sang a soulful prayer and presented a skit to throw light on the significance of Children's Day. The Assembly Area was decked with props exhibiting a Day of Brightness. The highlight of the assembly was a song/dance performance by class I teachers, dedicated to their students and the audience.

Sacred Heart Sr Secondary, Chd

The school welcomed parents to a stellar performance, Stella Spledente, which depicted the journey of students from the first day at the school to the time they readily face challenges and come forward to make the world a better place for all. Justice Jaishree Thakur, an alumna from the first batch of the school, was the chief guest.

St Stephen’s, Togan

The school organised its annual athletics meet, which began with a march past by four houses followed by a drill display by students of various classes. Athletes gave their best in different track events, including 1500 m, 800 m, 400 m, 200 m, 100 m and relay races. Saturn House won the championship trophy, Jupiter House came second while Mars House settled for the third position.

Shivalik Public School, Mohali

Students of the school celebrated Children's Day with great fervour and gaiety. A cultural programme and fun activities were held on the occasion. Principal Dr Rupinder Brar cheered the students and teachers alike and gave the message of spreading positivity in society. TNS

DPS, Chandigarh

A legal conclave, an initiative and annual event of the school, came to an end with much fanfare. Eighty-five teams consisting of 288 students from the tricity showcased their prowess in various events. Harjinder Kaur, chairperson, CCPCR was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony.

St Mary’s, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Punjabi week, depicting the rich cultural heritage of Punjab through tableaux showing many things like Chulha, Pakkhi, Chhajj, Charkha, Matki, Phulkari and wheat stalk. Different competitions were organised on the occasion. Students spoke about the importance of Punjab, the land of five rivers. Tributes were paid to freedom fighters from the state.

PML SD Public, Sec 32, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Children's Day with students of primary wing (Petals) with great zeal and enthusiasm. Students visited Japanese Garden in Sector 31. They enjoyed various outdoor activities and games and were served cakes and juices. The kids found the day enjoyable.

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school held a special assembly on Children's Day. Several fun activities were organised to celebrate childhood. The school playground was abuzz with special arrangement like camel riding. Special games like burst the balloon, make a pyramid, balance your body, lift your friend and dance marked the day. Children were also shown a movie to make the day memorable.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

On Children's Day, a special assembly was conducted for children with an endearing presentation by teachers. School director Jasdeep Kalra addressed the children and shared a few words of wisdom. A friendly basketball and throw ball matches were organised between students and teachers.