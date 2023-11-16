Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS, High Grounds, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Children’s Day with great fervour to commemorate the 130th birth anniversary of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. Students of the primary wing donned costumes and presented dialogues of the freedom fighters they were depicting. A cultural show, containing skits, speeches and traditional dance performances, left the spectators mesmerised. Principal S Gurpreet Singh gave his blessings, on the occasion.

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

A workshop titled “career scope in home science” for Classes XI and XII (Humanities students) was organised by the school. Dr Namrata Sethi and Ms Nupur Bhatnagar from Govt Home Science College engaged with the students, sharing their knowledge and providing insights into potential career paths.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school organised a cleanliness drive in which students participated with enthusiasm. As many as 200 students and 10 staff members took out a rally. Students holding placards reading ‘Don’t litter, don’t be so bitter’, ‘Go clean, go green’. They also cleaned the Sector-15 market area.

SD Sr Sec School, Sec 24-C, Chd

The school organised a trip to Sukhna lake and Butterfly park in Chandigarh for students. They enjoyed the serene environment and took a quiet walk in the lap of ‘mother nature’. It was a rejuvenating experience for the teachers and the students as it nurtured their mind, body and soul.