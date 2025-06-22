Kendriya Vidyalaya students bring laurels to school

Yuvraj Singh, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 47, Chandigarh, brought laurels to the institute by receiving bronze award for his achievement in Grade 10, American Mathematics Olympiad, 2024, organised by the Stem Education Research Centre, Southern Illinois University, United States.

He has also been invited to participate in the upcoming Singapore International Mathematics Olympiad Challenge.

Another student, Sanskaar Arora achieved All India Rank 31 in the National Defence Academy exam and All India Rank 2 in Air Force Flying Merit.

Principal Virender Singh extended best wishes to both students and their parents.