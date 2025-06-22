DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / Kendriya Vidyalaya students bring laurels to school

Kendriya Vidyalaya students bring laurels to school

Principal Virender Singh extended best wishes to both students and their parents
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:11 PM Jun 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Student brings laurels for school.
Advertisement

Yuvraj Singh, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 47, Chandigarh, brought laurels to the institute by receiving bronze award for his achievement in Grade 10, American Mathematics Olympiad, 2024, organised by the Stem Education Research Centre, Southern Illinois University, United States.

Advertisement

He has also been invited to participate in the upcoming Singapore International Mathematics Olympiad Challenge.

Another student, Sanskaar Arora achieved All India Rank 31 in the National Defence Academy exam and All India Rank 2 in Air Force Flying Merit.

Advertisement

Principal Virender Singh extended best wishes to both students and their parents.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts