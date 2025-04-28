DT
Kerala's Aryan prevails over Atharav in thrilling qualifier

Kerala’s Aryan prevails over Atharav in thrilling qualifier

Tribune News Service Panchkula, April 27 Kerala’s Aryan Pradeep Kumar held his nerves to clear the boys’ fourth qualification round by overpowering Atharav Sharma of Uttar Pradesh after a see-saw battle during the ongoing Yonex-Sunrise All India Junior Ranking Badminton...
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:13 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 27

Kerala’s Aryan Pradeep Kumar held his nerves to clear the boys’ fourth qualification round by overpowering Atharav Sharma of Uttar Pradesh after a see-saw battle during the ongoing Yonex-Sunrise All India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament.

In the first game, Kumar prevailed 15-9, but Sharma bounced back with an identical 9-15 win. The final game saw a neck-and-neck fight before Kumar closed the match at 18-16.

In other matches, Sanjay P of Tamil Nadu defeated Rajasthan’s Sahaj Saharan 15-9, 15-10, while Goa’s Arjun Bhagat edged past Karnataka’s Rohan Sreesai Karavadi 18-16, 15-10. Arjun Reddy Aluguvelli (Maharashtra) defeated Ambar Chandravanshi (Rajasthan) 17-15, 15-4. Manipur’s Bose Singh Chirom rallied to beat MS Madhava Narayana 10-15, 15-13, 15-11.

Karnataka’s Hardik Divyansh dispatched Akhil Arora of PNB 15-4, 15-3, and Angad Muchhal (Madhya Pradesh) beat Vernan Mahanta (Assam) 15-6, 15-10. Tanmainihal Uttam (Telangana) battled past Haryana’s Lakshya Singhal 15-7, 14-16, 15-10, while Divyam Sachdeva (PNB) outplayed Chandigarh’s Rudhar Partap Singh 15-12, 15-8.

