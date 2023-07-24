Keralites mourn Chandy's death

Chandigarh, July 23
The Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee, Kerala cell, held a meeting to condole the death of former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy.
Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan’s video message was screened. Many people representing various sections and professions of Kerala spoke on the occasion. Vicar of St Mary’s Orthodox Syrian Church Aju Abraham, Marthoma Church vicar Nitin Cherian, Congress Kerala cell chairman Johnson, Kerala Samajam chief Aravindan and Mohali Malayalee Samajam president KC Joseph expressed grief.
