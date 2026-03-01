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Home / Chandigarh / Key issues persist, belie action-taken report by UT Admn

Key issues persist, belie action-taken report by UT Admn

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:10 AM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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Even as the UT Administration reviewed the action-taken report (ATR) on decisions taken during meetings of the Administrator’s Advisory Council (AAC) and chairpersons of various standing committees, several long-pending issues remain unresolved.

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The ATR assessed progress on decisions taken during AAC meetings held on February 4, 2025, and January 24. The review covered a range of sectors, including law and order, social welfare, education, sports, municipal services, transport, urban planning, housing, health, environment protection, tourism promotion and industries.

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In the law and order and traffic management segment, the Administration reiterated efforts to improve traffic regulation and enforcement. However, residents continue to face frequent traffic congestion, chaotic parking and growing road safety concerns across several key junctions and commercial hubs in the city.

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Urban development issues also figured prominently during the review. Departments such as the Estate Office, urban planning wing and the CHB presented updates on housing policies and ongoing development projects. Nevertheless, several policy matters, including property-related reforms, housing shortages and planning delays, remain pending.

Similarly, while the Administration outlined initiatives related to environment protection and waste management, experts believed that challenges such as rising waste generation, inadequate recycling infrastructure and increasing pressure on the city’s green cover required more focussed and time-bound action.

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