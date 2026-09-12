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Home / Chandigarh / Key shooter in Mohali mall co-owners firing case nabbed after late-night chase

Key shooter in Mohali mall co-owners firing case nabbed after late-night chase

Suspect allegedly shot at by Mohali police in Sector 51 before escaping to hospital; Chandigarh Police also register case

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:20 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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The key shooter in the firing incident at the Phase 10 house of a prominent shopping mall co-owner was nabbed after a late-night chase, during which Mohali police allegedly shot at him in Sector 51 in the wee hours of Saturday.

The suspect, a resident of Maloya, was being chased by the police from Sector 79 and was shot at when he entered Chandigarh in Sector 51.

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He reportedly sustained a gunshot injury to his shoulder but managed to escape from the spot and got himself admitted to a Mohali hospital.

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Sources said that in the melee, the accused drove his SUV on the wrong side of the road and badly damaged a vehicle near the Sector 51 filling station.

Chandigarh Police have also registered a case against him and will take him into custody when he is discharged from the hospital.

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Officials said the suspect is allegedly involved in two firing incidents targeting the two co-owners of a shopping mall in Mohali.

Six gunshots were fired at the Phase 10 house of businessman Baljeet Singh in an extortion bid on Monday. Three days ago, the businessman's partner was also coerced by firing gunshots, sources said.

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