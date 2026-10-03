‘Khadi Se Swachhata’ marks Gandhi Jayanti in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and Khadi Ashram organised the ‘Khadi Se Swachhata’ programme at Khadi Ashram, Sector 17, Chandigarh, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Mayor Saurabh Joshi administered a cleanliness pledge during the programme.

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Earlier, the Mayor and other dignitaries paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.

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They also joined artisans in spinning on the charkha, highlighting the spirit of self-reliance and dignity of labour.

The Mayor also honoured sanitation workers and other MC employees for their achievements in various sports activities and inaugurated a special sale of Khadi products at the Ashram.

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Joshi said Gandhi Jayanti was an occasion to rededicate ourselves to the ideals and values of the Father of the Nation.

He said Mahatma Gandhi’s message of peace, tolerance and truth continued to inspire humanity.

“Gandhi ji’s commitment to eliminating untouchability, illiteracy, addiction and other social evils, while empowering weaker sections, remains deeply relevant,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation intensified its enforcement drive against littering and improper disposal of waste in public places, issuing three challans and imposing a total penalty of Rs 42,213.

The violations were reported from Sectors 17 and 22, with a penalty of Rs 14,071 per violator. The MC appealed to residents, shopkeepers and commercial establishments to maintain cleanliness, ensure waste segregation at source and dispose of waste responsibly.

BJP holds cleanliness drive in Sec 26 grain market

The BJP on Friday carried out a cleanliness drive at the Sector 26 grain market to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The drive was held under the party’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

BJP leaders and workers participated in the cleanliness drive and appealed for greater public participation in building a clean, healthy and beautiful Chandigarh.

Chandigarh BJP in-charge Mahendra Pandey participated in the campaign. He said Mahatma Gandhi regarded cleanliness as an important foundation for building a healthy society and a strong nation. He said taking forward this message was a collective responsibility.

Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, Mayor Saurabh Joshi and senior leader Arun Sood participated in the drive.