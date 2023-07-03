Khaira's ton steers St Joseph's to victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

Harjagteshwar Khaira scored his second consecutive century in the Moonsoon League U-12 Cricket Tournament. Khaira’s unbeaten 101 runs contribution helped St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, log a 77-run win over TKB, Kharar.

Batting first, the Sector 44 team scored 181/2 in 25 overs. Khaira’s innings came off 76 balls. He was ably supported by Kunwar Jhamb (58). Aujas Sharma and Abhaynoor claimed one wicket each for the bowling side.

In reply, the Kharar team posted 104 runs before getting bowled out in 24.3 overs. Ridit Sharma (32) and Methil Chajlana (15) remained the two main scorers for the side. Arnav Sharma accounted 3/5, while Aarav Sharma (2/7) and Aryan (2/11) were the other two notable performers for the bowling side. In the second match, Vikram Juniors defeated Lakshay School of Cricket, Kalka, by five wickets. Batting first, the Kalka team scored 133/9 in 25 overs, while Vikram Juniors posted 134/5 in 19.4 overs.

U-12 Monsoon League: unbeaten 101 off 76 balls

Harjagteshwar Khaira scored a second consecutive century (101 off 76 balls) to help St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, log a 77-run win over TKB, Kharar, in the Moonsoon League U-12 Cricket Tournament. Khaira was ably supported by teammate Kunwar Jhamb (58).