Khaira's ton steers St Joseph's to victory

Chandigarh, July 2
Harjagteshwar Khaira scored his second consecutive century in the Moonsoon League U-12 Cricket Tournament. Khaira’s unbeaten 101 runs contribution helped St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, log a 77-run win over TKB, Kharar.
Batting first, the Sector 44 team scored 181/2 in 25 overs. Khaira’s innings came off 76 balls. He was ably supported by Kunwar Jhamb (58). Aujas Sharma and Abhaynoor claimed one wicket each for the bowling side.
In reply, the Kharar team posted 104 runs before getting bowled out in 24.3 overs. Ridit Sharma (32) and Methil Chajlana (15) remained the two main scorers for the side. Arnav Sharma accounted 3/5, while Aarav Sharma (2/7) and Aryan (2/11) were the other two notable performers for the bowling side. In the second match, Vikram Juniors defeated Lakshay School of Cricket, Kalka, by five wickets. Batting first, the Kalka team scored 133/9 in 25 overs, while Vikram Juniors posted 134/5 in 19.4 overs.
U-12 Monsoon League: unbeaten 101 off 76 balls
Harjagteshwar Khaira scored a second consecutive century (101 off 76 balls) to help St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, log a 77-run win over TKB, Kharar, in the Moonsoon League U-12 Cricket Tournament. Khaira was ably supported by teammate Kunwar Jhamb (58).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In Maharashtra shocker, NCP’s Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM
8 other party MLAs join Shinde govt as ministers
Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 killed
Kuki groups lift 2-month blockade on Shah’s appeal
Amid Manipur crisis, India raises border issues with Myanmar
Defence Secy flags trans-border movement during two-day visi...
Grandmother of teen killed by police officer in France pleads for halt to rioting
Over 3,000 people have been detained overall since Nahel's d...
Supreme Court reopens today, to take up petitions on Manipur violence
Extends free Wi-Fi to lawyers, litigants, scribes