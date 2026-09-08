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Home / Chandigarh / Khaki rejig: 2014-batch officer Rajesh Sharma new SSP (Cybercrime) in Chandigarh

Khaki rejig: 2014-batch officer Rajesh Sharma new SSP (Cybercrime) in Chandigarh

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:32 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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After four senior officers were relieved last month, the Chandigarh Police have undertaken a major redistribution of responsibilities, assigning key portfolios to new officers.

According to orders issued on Monday, 2014-batch IPS officer Rajesh Kumar Sharma, who has been transferred from Jammu and Kashmir, has been assigned the charge of SSP/Operations and Cybercrime. He will also serve as Commandant, IRB, and Assistant Commandant General, Home Guards. The two portfolios were earlier held by 2015-batch IPS officer Geetanjali Khandelwal, who was recently shifted to Delhi.

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A 2018-batch IPS officer, Vinit Kumar, who has been transferred from Delhi, has been appointed SP/Headquarters and Communication and given the additional charge of Vigilance.

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The responsibilities of 2022-batch IPS officer Anurag Daru have also been reshuffled. He has now been assigned the charge of SP/Crime, Economic Offences Wing, and Security and Traffic. Earlier, he was serving as Commandant, IRB, Assistant Commandant General, Home Guards, besides looking after Security and Traffic.

DANIPS-cadre officer Vijay has been given the charge of SP/City, Women and Child Support Unit and Intelligence. He was earlier handling Headquarters and Communication. The SP/City portfolio was previously held by 2021-batch IPS officer KM Priyanka, who was recently transferred to J&K.

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As per the orders, DIG Rajiv Ranjan Singh will oversee the functioning of Headquarters, Operations, Cybercrime, Communication, Vigilance, Crime, Economic Offences Wing, IRB and the Assistant Commandant General, Home Guards.

The department has also transferred and reassigned 13 officers at the Inspector and Sub-Inspector levels.

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