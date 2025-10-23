Khamano Kalan man thrashes neighbour to death after spat

A man was allegedly brutally murdered in Ward Number 6 of Khamano on Diwali night over a minor dispute.

The victim has since been identified as Amandeep Singh alias Shammi. His wife in the police complaint said their neighbourer, Varinder Singh alias Vicky, had indulged in a heated exchange with her husband and threatened to kill him on Diwali night.

The complainant added that they informed the Khamano police the same night. The next morning, her husband took their dog out for a dog. He was allegedly attacked by Varinder. She said he was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Khamano, from where the doctors referred him to a government hospital in Chandigarh. The doctors in Chandigarh declared him dead.

The parents, relatives and residents of the neighbourhood blocked the traffic on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway in protest, accusing the local police of negligence. The family members said if the police had taken action against the accused on the previous night, the incident could have been avoided.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Jaskirat Singh said a case has been registered against the accused under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on the statement of the deceased’s wife. He added that the accused will be arrested soon. The family members of the deceased said that the traffic jam and dharna will continue till the accused is arrested.

Khamano Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raminder Singh Kahlon and Bassi Pathana DSP Raj Kumar reached the spot and assured the protestors of action.