Kharar advocates to stage protest tomorrow

The Kharar Bar Association on Saturday staged a protest at the Kharar court complex against the Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) system on a call given by the Punjab Joint Action Committee.

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Advocates raised slogans against the government and demanded the withdrawal of the LADC arrangement. Bar Association vice-president Advocate Ravinder Singh Rana and general secretary Advocate Amit Raj alleged that the implementation of the LADC system was a direct attack on the interests of the legal fraternity and would not be accepted.

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They claimed the arrangement would adversely affect the professional rights and livelihood of advocates.

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The office-bearers also announced that, in support of the state-wide agitation, the Kharar Bar Association would continue its ‘no work’ protest on August 3. They said they would extend support to any future course of action by the Punjab Joint Action Committee.