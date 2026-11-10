Kharar AQI hits alarming 1,119 on Diwali night

The situation improved by Monday morning, with Zirakpur recording an AQI of 313, followed by Kharar at 275 and Mohali at 258.

A resident of Ranjit Nagar, Kharar, Preet Kamal Singh, said, “Yesterday, I saw Kharar’s AQI at 115, but this morning it was 275.” He suggested that residents celebrate Diwali collectively in their respective communities, with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) taking the lead, to discourage the widespread bursting of firecrackers.

The district administration had permitted firecracker bursting between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali. It had designated 15 locations for the sale of firecrackers in the district. However, crackers were also readily available at local shops.