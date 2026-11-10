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Home / Chandigarh / Kharar AQI hits alarming 1,119 on Diwali night

Kharar AQI hits alarming 1,119 on Diwali night

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:41 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Air quality deteriorated sharply across Mohali district following Diwali celebrations, with Kharar recording an alarming AQI of 1,119 on Sunday night, the highest this year. Mohali and Zirakpur registered AQI levels of 669 and 578, respectively.

The situation improved by Monday morning, with Zirakpur recording an AQI of 313, followed by Kharar at 275 and Mohali at 258.

A resident of Ranjit Nagar, Kharar, Preet Kamal Singh, said, “Yesterday, I saw Kharar’s AQI at 115, but this morning it was 275.” He suggested that residents celebrate Diwali collectively in their respective communities, with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) taking the lead, to discourage the widespread bursting of firecrackers.

The district administration had permitted firecracker bursting between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali. It had designated 15 locations for the sale of firecrackers in the district. However, crackers were also readily available at local shops.

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