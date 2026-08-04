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Home / Chandigarh / Kharar-Chandigarh highway traffic alert: Desumajra to Phase-6 stretch choked, commuters stuck in massive jam

Kharar-Chandigarh highway traffic alert: Desumajra to Phase-6 stretch choked, commuters stuck in massive jam

Long queues reported on both sides of highway since morning; rain-related waterlogging and rush hour blamed for traffic chaos

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:10 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Vehicles stuck in a massive traffic jam on the Kharar-Chandigarh National Highway on Tuesday.
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Commuters and road users were stuck in a massive traffic snarl on the Kharar-Chandigarh National Highway on Tuesday, with vehicles stranded for over an hour as the main road remained choked from Desumajra flyover to Phase-6 Max Hospital since 9 am.

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Long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of the national highway, affecting Mohali, Kharar and highway-bound traffic.

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App-based cab fares surged amid the congestion, with one cab operator showing a fare of Rs 1,400 from Kharar to Ram Darbar in Chandigarh around 10 am.

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Kharar resident Karan Sharma said, “I waited for almost one hour for fare to drop to a saner level. From Rs 1,500 it dropped to around Rs 500 after 11 am, but I am stuck in a snarl for 30 minutes and going by the situation I will end up paying approximately Rs 700 till Ram Darbar.”

Road users did not attribute the traffic chaos to any particular reason but pointed towards rain-related waterlogging and the morning rush on the Kharar-Chandigarh highway.

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“It was normal at Kharar flyover till 8 am when I came here, but by 9-9:30 am it had turned into chaos, probably due to rain,” said Amrish Jha, an app-based cab driver.

Ambulances, milk vans and other emergency service vehicles were also seen stuck in the snarl. Alternative inner roads also witnessed chaotic traffic since morning as commuters looked for other routes.

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