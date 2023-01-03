Kharar collapse: MC cancels building plan of showroom

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 2

The Kharar Municipal Council today cancelled the building plan of the under-construction building that collapsed at Chajju Majra here on Saturday.

The civic body officials are also mulling action against the Kharar-based architect who had given approval to the plan. Contractor Dinesh Kumar of the under-construction building has already been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder at the Kharar City police station.

The authorities and the MC have further recommended an FIR against the showroom owner as permission was sought only for the basement and ground floor.

A construction worker was killed and another injured in the incident on December 31. The deceased was identified as Ajay Kumar, 40, a native of UP, while Nitish Kumar, 25, of Madhepura, Bihar, sustained injuries and was admitted to the Phase-6 Civil Hospital in Mohali.