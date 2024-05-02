Kharar couple done to death, woman among 4 in police net

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 1

A couple residing at Swaraj Enclave in Sector 127, Kharar, was allegedly stabbed to death by four assailants, including a woman, at their house after a brawl on Tuesday night, around 10 pm. All four suspects have been arrested.

Victims Bablu and Mansura Baby, natives of Kolkata, suffered multiple stab wounds in stomach and back. While Bablu died on the spot, Mansura was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Phase 6 and later to the GMCH-32 where she too succumbed to her injuries.

The scene of the crime was splattered with blood, eyewitnesses said.

According to the police, neighbour Chandni stated that the assailants, identified as Charanjit Singh, alias Monu, Simranjit Singh, alias Lucky, Amandeep Singh, and Khushi, came on two bikes to the middle-aged couple’s one-room rented accommodation. An altercation took place between Bablu and Monu over returning a mobile phone and some goods.

The couple and the assailants came out of the room and a fight ensued. The assailants then stabbed the couple with a sharp-edged weapon and hit them with rods. Chandni, who lives next door, informed the police and called the ambulance.

The police said the couple was employed as labourers and knew the assailants well. After the incident, the assailants fled the spot.

Two assailants, who did not know that the couple had died, were apprehended from their workplace this morning, sources said.

Kharar DSP Karan Singh Sandhu said, “It was Bablu’s second marriage. He has two sons and two daughters from his first marriage with Rekha, and two sons from his second marriage. The two boys had gone to Kolkata with their uncle.”

A case was registered at the Kharar City police station today.

