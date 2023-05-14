Kharar couple held for fraud

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 13

The police arrested a Kharar couple for defrauding their relative, an NRI.

The suspects, Amrik Singh and Sukhdeep Kaur, allegedly sold the property of Gurman Singh in Santemajra at cheap rate and pocketed the money along with four other persons.

A case under Sections 420, 406 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Kharar City police station.The suspects were produced in a court, which sent Amrik to three-day police remand and Sukhdeep judicial custody.

The police said Rs 55,000 were transferred in the woman’s account by other accomplices, who were absconding.