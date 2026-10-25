DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Kharar hospital horror: Woman doctor 'pinned to ground', 'clothes torn' as patient goes on rampage

Kharar hospital horror: Woman doctor 'pinned to ground', 'clothes torn' as patient goes on rampage

Punjab Civil Medical Services Association seeks immediate implementation of proposal to deploy 287 security gaurds at Sub-Divisional Hospitals

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali (Punjab), Updated At : 12:25 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The ruckus during the incident at the Kharar hospital on Saturday night. Video grabs: X
Advertisement

A man who had gone for treatment at the sub-divisional hospital in Kharar allegedly assaulted a woman medical officer there, pinned her to the ground and tore her shirt, before vandalising the property on Saturday night.

After around an hour of ruckus and considerable efforts by hospital staff, the accused was finally overpowered and handed over to the police. At the time of the incident, there was no security arrangements at the hospital, complained a doctors' association.

Advertisement

Identified as Ranjitpal Singh, a resident of Hira Singh Nagar near Ram Bagh area of Kharar, the accused has been arrested for assault of public servant and vandalism of public property, among other things.

Advertisement

Victim (Harmanpreet Kaur), a resident of Aerocity Mohali, stated that she was on duty around 8 pm when the man came for treatment. While she was conducting his check-up, he started arguing with her over something and soon grabbed her by her hair and tore her shirt, she alleged.

“When the other staff present there rushed to stop him, he began fighting with them also. The man then turned to vandalising the hospital. After much effort by staff, he was finally overpowered and handed over to the police,” she stated in her complaint to the police.

Advertisement

The police registered a case under Sections 115 (2) (voluntary hurt), 76 (criminal force against woman with intention of disrobing her), 132 (assaulting a public servant), 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions) of the BNS and Section 3-4 of the Public Property Prevention of Damage Act at City Kharar police station on October 24.

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association has issued a statement that reads, "At the time of the incident, there was no security arrangement at the sub-divisional hospital in Kharar. The miscreant held the female doctor by her hair, had her pinned to the ground for several minutes, broke her belongings and tore her clothes. The proposal regarding deployment of 287 security gaurds at Sub-Divisional Hospitals is pending at an advanced stage at the level of the PHSC and should be implemented, without any delay whatsoever.” It added that the phase-2 of the security framework, encompassing all Sub-Divisional Hospitals across the state, should be implemented by November 12.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts