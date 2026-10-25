Kharar hospital horror: Woman doctor 'pinned to ground', 'clothes torn' as patient goes on rampage

A man who had gone for treatment at the sub-divisional hospital in Kharar allegedly assaulted a woman medical officer there, pinned her to the ground and tore her shirt, before vandalising the property on Saturday night.

After around an hour of ruckus and considerable efforts by hospital staff, the accused was finally overpowered and handed over to the police. At the time of the incident, there was no security arrangements at the hospital, complained a doctors' association.

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Identified as Ranjitpal Singh, a resident of Hira Singh Nagar near Ram Bagh area of Kharar, the accused has been arrested for assault of public servant and vandalism of public property, among other things.

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Victim (Harmanpreet Kaur), a resident of Aerocity Mohali, stated that she was on duty around 8 pm when the man came for treatment. While she was conducting his check-up, he started arguing with her over something and soon grabbed her by her hair and tore her shirt, she alleged.

“When the other staff present there rushed to stop him, he began fighting with them also. The man then turned to vandalising the hospital. After much effort by staff, he was finally overpowered and handed over to the police,” she stated in her complaint to the police.

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The police registered a case under Sections 115 (2) (voluntary hurt), 76 (criminal force against woman with intention of disrobing her), 132 (assaulting a public servant), 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions) of the BNS and Section 3-4 of the Public Property Prevention of Damage Act at City Kharar police station on October 24.

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association has issued a statement that reads, "At the time of the incident, there was no security arrangement at the sub-divisional hospital in Kharar. The miscreant held the female doctor by her hair, had her pinned to the ground for several minutes, broke her belongings and tore her clothes. The proposal regarding deployment of 287 security gaurds at Sub-Divisional Hospitals is pending at an advanced stage at the level of the PHSC and should be implemented, without any delay whatsoever.” It added that the phase-2 of the security framework, encompassing all Sub-Divisional Hospitals across the state, should be implemented by November 12.