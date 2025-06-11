Kharar man arrested for raping 4-year-old niece

The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his four-year-old niece.

The suspect, who has been identified as a resident of Kharar, is said to be the uncle of the girl.

The investigators further said that the suspect and girl lived in a joint family set-up at their village house. The suspect reportedly took the victim for a walk and raped her.

Upon returning home, the girl’s mother noticed a change in her behaviour. After being questioned, the girl shared details of her ordeal with her.

Following a complaint by her mother, a case under section 65 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered at Sadar Kharar police station.

The girl was later taken to the Kharar sub-divisional hospital where she underwent a medical examination, which confirmed the rape.

Sources privy to the details added that the girl was still under shock and the police are waiting for her to recover to take further action.

The police teams, meanwhile, are probing the case in detail to ascertain whether there had been any other past incidents of sexual abuse.