Kharar man held for snatching

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Narinder Singh of Kharar for snatching a mobile from Parveen of Nayagaon. The complainant had reported that a motorcycle rider snatched his mobile phone at Sector 12 on March 15. A case has been registered. TNS

House burgled at Sector 9

Chandigarh: Vikram Singh of Sector 9 has reported that Rs 50,000 was stolen after breaking the lock of an almirah at his house on March 17. A case under Section 380 and 457, IPC, has been registered. TNS

20-yr-old woman dies by suicide

Chandigarh: A 20-year-old native of UP allegedly died by suicide on March 15. Her brother has alleged she was harassed by her husband, Amit of Kajheri, and in-laws over dowry. A case under Section 304-B, 498-A and 34, IPC, has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Remembering martyrs: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar pays floral tributes at the memorial to Capt Vikram Batra, Capt Vijayant Thapar, Major Sandeep Sagar and Second Lieutenant Rajeev Sandhu, on the concluding day of a cultural fest at DAV College in Chandigarh on Saturday.

What a waste: Garbage not dumped in bins at a market in Sector 22, Chandigarh, on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR