 Kharar MC employees yet to get salary for March : The Tribune India

Kharar MC employees yet to get salary for March

Kharar MC employees yet to get salary for March


Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, April 8

The Kharar Municipal Council (MC) has not been able to pay this month’s salary to its around 700 employees, including outsourced, contractual and regular, thanks to the petty politics being played by the MC president, councillors, and officials. These include workers who keep the city clean and sewage lines clear. April being the start of the new school session, school books, bags and uniforms had to be purchased but all has been put on hold, said the aggrieved workers.

“Normally salary of the employees, around 400 outsourced, 185 contractual and 100 regular, was disbursed till the seventh of the month, but this time, the wait has grown longer, said Kharar Municipal Council Employees Union president Pradeep Kumar.

Sources said among the MC president and the Executive Officer who hold the joint account for disbursing salaries is not ready to sign the cheque. MC president Jaspreet Kaur Longia has reportedly written to the Mohali ADC seeking measures to avail funds as the MC budget has not been passed due to the political wrangling between the ruling SAD councillors and AAP councillors.

MC president Jaspreet Kaur Longia and Executive Officer Gurdeep Singh did not respond to the phone calls.

Three House meetings have been cancelled, the office work has been crippled due to protesting Municipal Council employees in support of their demands. The sanitation staff has been on protest for more than past one month. No new date for the meeting has been announced till now, councillors said.

For the past six months, the 27-member civic body is locked in a political tussle for the chair of the MC president. As many as 12 sitting councillors — nine from the Congress and three Independents — joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on September 23, leaving the SAD-ruled civic body in a turmoil.

