Kharar MC staff suspend stir

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 31

The Kharar Municipal Council Employees’ Union today suspended their ongoing protest at the office till the next meeting of the House after they were assured of including their demands in the agenda of the meeting.

Officials of the civic body and the Tehsildar met the protesting employees and assured them of taking appropriate action. Among the major demand of the protesting employees is shifting outsourced employees, sanitation workers and sweepers to contractual system.

The protest, which was being held for a couple of days, had led to crippling of sanitation work in the town with heaps of garbage lying at several places alongside roads.

Residents said sewer lines had been choked due to garbage and unhygienic conditions prevailed in many residential and commercial areas.

For the past six months, the 27-member civic body is involved in a political tussle for the chair of the MC president after 12 sitting councillors — nine from the Congress and three Independents — joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on September 23, leaving the SAD-ruled civic body in a turmoil.

#Kharar #Mohali