Kharar mishap: South Sudanese youth booked under MV Act

Tribune News Service

Kharar, September 4

A day after a drunk youth hailing from South Sudan, El Amin Mudhowi Adwok, rammed into two motorcycles on the flyover near Kharar’s Khanpur village, one of the injured victims continues to battle for his life.

The horrifying incident unfolded on Sunday afternoon when the South Sudanese youth slammed into two motorcycles in his car on the flyover near Kharar’s Khanpur village. The victims have been identified as Harpreet Kaur (45), Paramjit Kaur (45), and her son Harpreet Singh (23).

The African national has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 185 (drunk driving) of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

The 22-year-old, a student at Punjab College of Technical Education (PCTE), Baddowal, was swiftly apprehended from the scene by the authorities.

The impact of the collision was such that the victims sustained severe head injuries and multiple fractures.

The collision had sent Harpreet Singh’s motorcycle crashing into a divider. In a desperate bid to escape the scene, Adwok reportedly put the pedal to the metal, but he ultimately lost control. The car then hit Harpreet Kaur’s motorcycle. She was knocked off the two-wheeler and dragged for several metres before the vehicle slammed into a divider.

