Kharar ready for monsoon: MLA

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 5

Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Labour, Investment Promotion and Hospitality Minister Anmol Gagan Mann today reviewed development works of various wards in Kharar.

The minister said adequate arrangements had been made for drainage of rainwater in Kharar and it would not enter people’s houses during the rainy season.

She said the project of providing canal water to Kharar would be completed soon and water supply to Zone A of Kharar would start soon. Furthermore, the work of setting up five sewage treatment plants was about to begin.

The Kharar MLA said in addition, electricity connection had been provided to six tubewells, which had been running on generators for the past three years. Moreover, tenders had been invited for the installation of six new tubewells.