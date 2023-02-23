Kharar realtor in VB net

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 22

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested a Kharar builder for setting up an unauthorised colony, Ambika Greens, in connivance with officials of the Municipal Council, not depositing fee to the tune of nearly Rs 2 crore and tampering with the civic body records related to the plots in the colony.

The VB produced the suspect, identified as Parveen Kumar, in court, which sent him to five-day police remand. Before taking Parveen to the court, the VB team brought him to the Civil Hospital where he was medically examined. When asked by mediapersons, the builder, who is reportedly close to a former Chief Minister, said he was being implicated by the VB.

A spokesperson of the VB said a case under Sections 420, 409 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 13(1)(a) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act had been registered against the suspect on February 21.

During an inquiry, the VB found that about 20 acres were donated to Shaheed Kansi Ram Memorial College, Bhagumajra, Kharar, by residents of the village in 1972-73 to set up a college. Under the chairmanship of then Kharar MLA Shamsher Singh Josh, an 11-member society was formed on August 14, 1978, and the National Education Trust was formed. The trust had purchased about 17 acres in the nearby Khanpur village.

The spokesperson said on February 7, 2018, Shaheed Kansi Ram College Education Trust, Kharar, sold six acres and one bigha land in Khanpur to Parveen Kumar for Rs 6,52,81,771. He developed a colony, Ambika Greens, on the land through his realty firm. For getting the maps/plans passed, he deposited only Rs 6,58,213 against the actual fee of Rs 2,02,51,105. In alleged violation of the rules, the suspect started selling plots to people without getting the map/plan passed from the council.

He added that out of the plots sold by Parveen, the maps of about 30 plots were passed by officials/employees of the Kharar MC. NOCs were issued to various allottees in the said colony in connivance with them.

During the investigation, it was found that a notice was also issued to Parveen Kumar on November 22, 2021, by then MC Executive Officer Rajesh Kumar Sharma to pay the government dues, but the suspect failed to deposit any amount.

The spokesman said Parveen had not yet submitted the complete file regarding the Ambika Greens project to the department concerned to get it regularised.

The investigation concluded that Parveen had allegedly cut the unauthorised colony and sold various plots, thereby causing a loss to the state exchequer in the form of fee and interest on it. He added that it had also been found that MC officials and employees, in connivance with Parveen, had been passing maps/plans of the unauthorised colony, located at a short distance from the council office, since 2020 by misusing their powers and did not stop the owners of plots from going ahead with construction in the unauthorised colony.

The spokesperson said MC officials, in collusion with Parveen, also destroyed the office record pertaining to the maps and plans passed for the said colony.