Kharar resident held for duping people

Mohali, July 19

A Kharar resident has been arrested for cheating people on the pretext of giving them room on rent through an e-commerce site.

The suspect has been identified as Paramjit Singh. Four mobile phones and a car have been recovered from him.

During investigation, transactions of Rs 1.44 crore were found in his 10 bank accounts. The police said other cases of cheating against him had also come to light.

The police said the suspect used to post pictures of vacant houses on website and took money in different bank accounts.

In his complaint to the police, a victim stated that the suspect asked him to pay Rs 15,000 as house rent and deposit the money in a bank account. The suspect stopped taking calls after the complainant deposited the money.

A case under Section 420 of the IPC was registered at the Balongi police station.

