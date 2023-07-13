Kharar society basement flooded, residents worried

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 12

Residents of the World One housing society in Kharar have complained that rainwater has flooded the basement.

RWA vice-president Jatinder Singh said, “We kept on seeking help from the local authorities such as corporators and even reached out to the SDM, but the situation has only worsened. At our level, were are trying to drain water with pumps but it is not helping. We are living in danger of outbreak of diseases and weakening of the foundation.”

Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Mann today visited Khanpur and Desu Majra of the Kharar constituency and interacted with the rain-affected people.

Power restored at TDI City

At TDI City, residents said the electricity problem had been resolved to some extent. President of the TDI (CR) RWA, Yashpal Singh, said, “We hope GMADA will continue to remove waterlogging in the TDI area. We also hope for continued support in improving electrical installation and sewerage/drainage in TDI area.”

