Kharar society basement flooded, residents worried

Mohali, July 12
Residents of the World One housing society in Kharar have complained that rainwater has flooded the basement.
RWA vice-president Jatinder Singh said, “We kept on seeking help from the local authorities such as corporators and even reached out to the SDM, but the situation has only worsened. At our level, were are trying to drain water with pumps but it is not helping. We are living in danger of outbreak of diseases and weakening of the foundation.”
Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Mann today visited Khanpur and Desu Majra of the Kharar constituency and interacted with the rain-affected people.
Power restored at TDI City
At TDI City, residents said the electricity problem had been resolved to some extent. President of the TDI (CR) RWA, Yashpal Singh, said, “We hope GMADA will continue to remove waterlogging in the TDI area. We also hope for continued support in improving electrical installation and sewerage/drainage in TDI area.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded
Govt starts shifting residents to relief camps | Kejri seeks...
Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur
Water enters residential areas of 10 villages, 40,000 acres ...
40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM
Sukhu conducts aerial survey of Chandratal, Losar | Inspects...